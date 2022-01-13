Клим Жуков: как готовили Вторую Мировую
Немедленно всех победить! https://oper.ru/follow/wt21
Аудиоверсия: https://oper.ru/video/audio/interview_washington.mp3
#Гоблин #КлимЖуков #WarThunder #Goblin
Сайт Тупичок Гоблина: https://oper.ru
Стань спонсором канала: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWnNKC1wrH_NXAXc5bhbFnA/join
Канал на Rutube: https://rutube.ru/channel/23492116/
Канал в Яндекс.Дзен: https://zen.yandex.ru/goblin_oper
Канал в Telegram: https://t.me/oper_goblin
Гоблин в Twitter: https://twitter.com/goblin_oper
Гоблин Вконтакте: https://vk.com/goblin
Гоблин в Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goblin_oper/
Группа Вконтакте: https://vk.com/goblin_oper_ru
Гоблин в TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@goblin_oper_ru