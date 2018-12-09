Narada Rinpoche: Письмо Кармической Истории Великой Тартарии

Это Письмо Кармической Истории Тартарии было написано на двух языках - на русском и на английском. Оно будет отправлено на разные электронные адреса правительствам стран нашего континента ЕвроАзия: в 59 стран Европы и 65 стран Азии.

Полный список стран можно будет просмотреть внизу моего Письма.

Также это моё Письмо Кармической Истории Тартарии получат страны Северной Америки: Канада, Гренландия (Дания), и США (Аляска плюс 27 северных штата - широта района Великих Озёр). Ибо они в Прошлом нашего мира тоже принадлежали некогда Великой стране Тартарии нашего континента ЕвроАзия. Ведь в то Время оба континента - ЕвроАзия и Северная Америка ещё не были разделены Тихим Океаном вплоть до Великих Озёр Америки: http://www.kartinki.me/pic/201208/2560x1440/kartinki.me-6163.jpg

Ещё до того, как образовалась Великая Тартария 7 500 лет тому назад, в нашем мире существовала другая великая страна Рассения, которая прекратила своё развитие сразу же после своей победы в древней войне с Аримией (Древним Китаем). В ту пору территории Державной Рассении располагались не только на всём континенте ЕвроАзия и в Северной Америке - Аляска, Канада и США (широта Великих Озёр), но и занимала весь север и северо-восток Африки, где сейчас располагаются страны: Алжир, Египет, Ливия, Марокко, Сомали, Судан, Тунис, Эритрия, Эфиопия, а также Канарские острова и остров Мадейра.

Правительства этих стран тоже получат моё Письмо Кармической Истории Тартарии. Ибо после той Древней Войны 7 500 лет тому назад все эти современные страны нашего мира принадлежали Державной Рассении / Великой Тартарии, но отделились от неё за последние 2 000 лет с начала эпохи от Рождества Христова.

С 21 Декабря 2012 года в нашем мире начались глобальные Перемены мирового уровня и планетарного. В связи с чем планетарное вознесение, которое учёные нашего мира называют глобальным потеплением, набирает обороты, поэтому льды на полюсах тают. А это означает, что кора нашей планеты на полюсах начала свой подъём из-под вод океанов. В конечном итоге это приведёт к изменениям лика нашей планеты, а также человечества. Ведь благодаря солнечной активности и её Высоким Энергиям, у всех людей с 2012 года расширяется Сознание, усиливается Душа, открываются магические способности.

Вознесение нашей планеты в 5 Измерение также отражается на её климате и погоде, которая с недавнего времени становится всё аномальнее для каждого времени года. Климат и погода с 2012 года возвращаются к своим первоначальным истокам, когда Мир далёкого Прошлого существовал в Энергиях Света. Именно Развитие нашего мира в Энергиях Света позволит на нашей планете установить Золотой Век.

По существу из-за климатических изменений меняется и погода в нашем мире, а всё это является лишь зеркальным отражением ключевых мировых событий. Все кардинальные мировые Перемены начались с 2015 года, наращивая темп политических и экономических изменений. Благодаря активным действиям России и Китая на политической / экономической арене и на военном поприще, Силы Тьмы нашего мира - Общество Иллюминатов вкупе с Мировым Правительством (Кабала) терпят поражение на всех мировых уровнях. Но из-за того, что страны нашего мира разделены духовно (вера) и территориально (народы), дать единый Отпор Кабале / Мировому Правительству и их Тёмным Делам в нашем мире весьма сложно, но уже можно, как наглядно показал всему миру новый президент США Трамп наводя порядок в своей стране.

Смею надеяться, что все страны нашего мира поступят точно так же, как это сделали Трамп (президент США) и Путин (президент России) в своих странах устроив глобальную чистку в верхах управленческого аппарата. Благодаря их смелым действиям, Мировое Правительство состоящее из Девяти неИзвестных, уже не имеет шансов внедрять в наш мир свои Тёмные Проекты мирового развития человечества. Но, чтобы успешнее шли мировые дела по обезвреживанию Сил Тьмы / Кабалы, всем странам нашего мира, хотя бы нашего континента ЕвроАзия, как бывшей страны Света Тартарии, надо объединиться для совместного / единого Отпора тёмной деятельности Общества Иллюминатов. Это положит конец Правлению Тьмы / Кабалы / Общества Иллюминатов в нашем мире. Ибо Силы Тьмы слишком долго властвовали на нашей планете, поэтому пора им уйти на покой, чтобы наш мир Возродился в Высоких Энергиях Света, а все люди смогли Войти в Золотой Век уже нашего Нового Мира.

! Предложу Вниманию краткий экскурс в Прошлое нашего мира, дабы выявить этапы Правления Сил Тьмы в нём...

+ Впервые Правление Сил Тьмы в нашей эпохе после Рождества Христова началось задолго до начала Крещения северной Тартарии в 988 году. А вот западная Азия Тартарии - до Каспийского Моря, вкусила Крещение начиная с 3 века. Сделала она это по воле Константина Великого (римского императора). Именно его Последователи, которые продолжили его Дело Крещения, притянули к Италии Первого Меровинга с сильными Энергиями Тьмы, хотя его История началась много раньше - в Дни древней войны между Державной Рассенией и Аримией 7 500 лет тому назад...

Первый Меровинг приплыл в Италию в 3 веке из Трои - восточной части Азии Великой Тартарии ( http://wakeupnow.info/images/tlr12.jpg ), ибо его родовые корни принадлежат Лации (Италии), ведь он и есть потомок Царя Приама.

Давным давно Царь Приам приплыл на кораблях в Лацию (Италию) и влюбился в местную красавицу, которая по легенде зачала от морского чудовища (человека с Энергиями Тьмы) и родила ему сына Париса (Александра), зачинщика Троянской Войны из-за Елены Троянской (он же был героем троянской войны Энеем). Именно он и являлся Сосудом для Энергий Тьмы, которые перешли в него от его отца Царя Приама. Последующие его потомки - Меровинги, уже передавали свой Тёмный Дар из поколения в поколение, где один из них всегда становился Сосудом для Энергий Тьмы и Главой Дома Меровингов.

Троянская война была 7 500 лет тому назад между Державной Рассенией и Аримией, а проходила она на Тибете в долине перед Кайласом и близ него - территории Индии и Китая. Все города - МирГород, располагающиеся вокруг столицы Даарии, и она сама, были разрушены в ходе той древней войны, где даже спустя тысячелетия там до сих пор находится каменистая пустыня ( http://images.azialand.ru/uploads/2013/07/flickr-2144093467-hd.jpg ). Также имеются Следы той Древней Войны и в Индии, потому что уже в то время было использовано ядерное / атомное оружие.

После прибытия Первого Меровинга в Италию (Лацию) в 3 веке, чтобы поучаствовать в кровавом Крещении западной части Азии Тартарии, он в 4 веке переселился в Галлию (Европу), а потом в Германию / Бельгию. Раскол Европы произошёл от внутренних войн его потомков, которые делили между собой северную часть Европы. Уже к 5 веку они обосновались во Франции распространяя Род Меровингов и Энергии Тьмы по всей европейской части Великой Тартарии среди знатных её Семей.

Начиная с 4 века, народы европейской части Тартарии начали великое переселение - они бежали от Энергий Тьмы, которые заполняли их земли.

Часть германского коренного населения сбежало в Англию, где им пришлось воевать с местным населением, а также они, включая испанцев, переселились в северную часть Африки, основав там королевство вандалов и аланов (тартарцев) - оно было на территории современных стран Алжира, Ливии, Туниса, а позже они расселились по всей Северной и Восточной Африке. Ведь все эти страны принадлежали Великой Тартарии - там располагалась римская империя, поэтому они приняли беженцев из европейской части Тартарии.

В самой Германии осталось лишь племя тюрингов (тартарцев), которые образовали Тюрингию. Она просуществовала до 9 века - время Крещения Крестоносцами / Силами Тьмы Ватикана народов северной европейской части Великой Тартарии.

+ Второе Правление Сил Тьмы в мире началось с Крещения северных и северо-западных территорий Великой Тартарии Силами Тьмы Ватикана тысячу лет тому назад - в 988 году. Но основная Беда тартарцев началась, когда папой римским в 999 году стал Сильвестр II допустивший в Ватикан Силы Тьмы исходившие от Меровингов. Прозрев о том, кто его окружает в Ватикане, он раскаялся и отказался от папства, но проникнув в Ватикан Силы Тьмы от Меровингов распространили свои тёмные щупальца по всему нашему миру. Так у нас наступили тёмные века, где инквизиция не знала пощады к тартарцам из страны Света Великой Тартарии.

Это и было начало Падения Великой Тартарии, от которой уже откололись народы Азии и Европы разделившись на отдельные страны под натиском Сил Тьмы и тайным Правлением Меровингов. Особенно в этом Тёмном Деле преуспела Британия, которая начала кровавую колонизацию земель и стран тихоОкеанского, атлантического, индийского регионов уже с 11 века. Позже - с 18 века, эстафету у неё приняла США, ибо её гражданские войны с индейцами переросли в военные кампании по всему нашему миру.

Благодаря военной мощи Британии, а потом США, Силы Тьмы Ватикана устанавливали свою Власть над народами и странами нашего мира, используя для этого Тёмного Дела Миссии Крещения народов.

+ Третье Правление Тьмы в нашем мире началось с конца 18 века, когда образовалось Общество Иллюминатов отколовшееся от Правой масонской Ложи, в которую входили почти все потомки Дома Меровингов. Они были под разными Именами своих Семей, но имеющие одни Корни Меровингов. И вот тут Тёмные Энергии Первого Меровинга проявили себя более явно. Люди Общества Иллюминатов внедрялись в правительства стран всего нашего мира, где они сеяли раздоры и вражду не только среди людей, но и среди стран, ибо их девиз: "Разделяй и Властвуй" отлично работал во все времена.

Ведь разделённые страны легко подчинить своей Воле, а те страны, которые не хотели подчиняться, раздирал внутренний конфликт гражданской войны, как это познали многие страны Европы, Азии, Африки и Америки. На Энергиях Тьмы внутренних раздоров стран, США тут же и предоставляло свою военную помощь по приказу Общества Иллюминатов, чтобы Мировое Правительство / Кабала смогло установить там свои Тёмные Порядки.

+ Четвёртое Правление Сил Тьмы началось с 1954 года, когда президент США Эйзенхауэр подписал Сепаратное Соглашение с инопланетной расой Серых с Тёмного Мира Ориона галактики Орион. А иначе он и поступить не мог, ибо он имел членство Общества Иллюминатов. После чего Мировое Правительство / Кабала получили тёмные инопланетные технологии, а наш мир - химическую продукцию: в бытовой химии, в средствах личной гигиены, косметике, лекарствах, в продуктах питания, от которых здоровье всего человечества подверглось угрозе вымирания от болезней и бесплодия. Где ГМО-культуры тоже сыграли свою главную роль в гибели планетарной природы, потому что им для жизни была необходима химическая среда внутри них и вокруг них. Таким образом планетарная экология начала разрушаться, как и здоровье людей.

В деле распространения тёмной химической и ГМО-продукции постарались известные мировые компании принадлежащие членам Общества Иллюминатов: http://forum.narada-budda.ru/viewtopic.php?p=3989#p3989

С апреля по июль 2014 года я отправляла Кармические Письма Счастья всем правительствам стран нашего мира, где раскрывала людям тёмную деятельность этих Тёмных компаний, часть из которых имели американские корни: http://forum.narada-budda.ru/viewtopic.php?f=55&t=51

Благодаря этому, в нашем мире уже с 2015 года начались Изменения.

Сейчас я имею Намерения объединить страны нашего континента ЕвроАзия - некогда бывшей страны Великой Тартарии, против Сил Тьмы Общества Иллюминатов / Мирового Правительства - Кабалы, чтобы дать им достойный Отпор на всех мировых уровнях. Ибо Силам Тьмы нельзя давать ни единого шанса на их тёмную деятельность в нашем мире, потому что их время Правления завершилось 21 Декабря 2012 года. А как следствие, они уже Сейчас ничего не смогут предпринимать в ответных действиях, потому что у них уже нет той былой поддержки от Общества Масонов Правой Ложи и инопланетных Сил Тьмы: Серые с Тёмного Мира Ориона, Рептилоиды, Дракониды, которые помогали им Творить Зло в нашем мире начиная с прошлого века.

Я прошу наш мир, а в частности страны нашего континента ЕвроАзия, как бывших членов Великой страны Света Тартарии, оказать поддержку таким странам Света, как Россия и Китай, которые с 2015 года смело выступили против Мирового Правительства и Тёмных членов Общества Иллюминатов / Кабалы, творя Перемены в нашем мире на политическом, экономическом уровне, а также и на военном поприще.

Благодаря вашей поддержке и помощи в нашем мире быстрее наступит Золотой Век и закончится планетарное вознесение / глобальное потепление. А всё это свершится к осени 2030 года.

Отнестись серьёзно к моей Просьбе - дело каждой страны в отдельности, но я хочу напомнить вам прописную Истину: Вместе мы та Светлая Сила, которая легко свергнет Силы Тьмы, дабы свершилось пророчество Золотого Века и наступило время Нового Мира Света.

С добрыми пожеланиями ко всем народам нашего мира,

Нарада Ринпоче / Нарада Будда.

апрель 2017 года

* * * *

Список стран нашего континента ЕвраАзия, которым было отправлено моё Письмо Кармической Истории Тартарии:

+ Список стран Европы - 59 стран :

Австрия, Ала?нды (Аландские острова), Албания, Андора, Бавария, Белоруссия, Бельгия, Болгария, Босния и Герцеговина, Ватикан, Великобритания, Венгрия, Германия, Гибралтар, Греция, Дания, Джерси (остров), Донецкая Народная Республика, Ирландия, Исландия, Испания, Италия, Казахстан, Латвия, Литва, Лихтенштейн, Луганская Народная Республика, Люксембург, Македония, Мальта, Молдавия, Монако, Нидерланды, Норвегия, Остров Мэн, Польша, Португалия, Приднестровская Молдавская Республика, Республика Косово, Россия, Румыния, Сан-Марино, Сербия, Словакия, Словения, Турция, Украина, Фарерские острова, Финляндия, Франция, Хорватия, Черногория, Чехия, Швеция, Швейцария, Шотландия, Эстония.

+ Список стран Азии - 65 стран :

Абхазия, Азад Кашмир, Азербайджан, Акротири и Декелия, Армения, Афганистан, Бангладеш, Бахрейн, Бруней, Бутан, Вазиристан, Восточный Тимор, Вьетнам, Гонконг, Государство Ва, Государство Палистина, Государство Шан, Грузия, Диего-Гарсия (Британская территория в Индийском океане), Израиль, Индия, Индонезия, Иордания, Ирак, Иран, Йемен, Казахстан, Камбоджа, Катар, Кипр, Киргизия, Китай, Китайская Республика (о. Тайвань), Корейская Народная Демократическая Республика (северная Корея), Кувейт, Лаос, Ливан, Макао, Малайзия, Мальдивы, Монголия, Мьянма, Нагорно-Карабахская Республика, Непал, Объединённые Арабские Эмираты, Оман, Пакистан, Папуа - Новая Гвинея, Республика Корея (южная Корея), Республика Южная Осетия, Россия, Саудовская Аравия, Сингапур, Сирия, Таджикистан, Таиланд, Тибет, Туркмения, Турция, Турецкая Республика Северного Кипра, Узбекистан, Уэст-Айленд (Кокосовые острова), Филиппины, Флайинг-Фиш-Коув (остров Рождества), Шри-Ланка, Япония.

* * * *

