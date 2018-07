Роман Смирнов. АСКУЭ и геополитика

CEDIS has over 1,300 employees and provides the power to approximately 360,000 consumers in Montenegro. The company owns 4,887 transformer stations and 19,110 km of the distribution network. CEDIS/EPCG is 57.02 per cent owned by the Government of Montenegro and 41.75 per cent by A2A S.p.A, a municipal-owned Italian utility company .

Illegal power consumption amounted to 2mn kWh in 2017 and caused EUR10m worth of losses, of which EUR8m to the state utility EPCG’s distribution arm CEDIS and EUR2m to the state budget, the CEDIS measurement department head Vladimir Kaludjerovic told Mina Business. He noted that the illegally consumed electricity is not invoiced to users, who in turn do not pay VAT on the basis of their consumption. He also said that the losses have negatively affected the investment budget of CEDIS. Kaludjerovic stressed that most illegal power consumption took place in the western town of Niksic, where organized crime groups operate sophisticated equipment to perform manipulation of meters.