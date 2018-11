Сирия, ИГИЛ, Ближний восток, последние новости 10 ноября 2018

#IS released the video its operations in SE #DeirEzzor theater. Basically nothing we didn't see before through their photo or short clip releases. The biggest parts of this video are counter attacks near Muzan ( 3 weeks ago) and the recent big "dust storm counter" offensive pic.twitter.com/wgSohefBYm

— Drexl Spivey (@RisboLensky) 23 октября 2018 г.