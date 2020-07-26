Главная » Вооруженные силы, История, Творчество

1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Вывод советских войск из Чехословакии

[дальше]1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1985. Часть 1
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1985. Часть 2
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1985. Часть 3. Саммит в Женеве
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1985. Часть 4. Казахстан. Вып.1
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1985. Часть 4. Казахстан. Вып.2
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1985. Часть 5. 1985. Празднование Дня победы в Москве
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1985. Часть 6. 1985. Из жизни курсантов
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1985. Часть 7. 1985. Из жизни перебежчика
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1985. Часть 8. 1985.«Застрельщики и заединщики»
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1985. Часть 9
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1986. Часть 1
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1986. Часть 2
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1986. Часть 3
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1986. Часть 4
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1986. Часть 5
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1986. XXVII съезд Коммунистической партии Советского Союза
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1986. Саммит в Рейкьявике
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1987. Визит Маргарет Тэтчер в Москву
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1987. Советско-американская встреча на высшем уровне
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1987. Часть 1
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1987. Часть 2
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1987. Часть 3
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1987. Часть 4
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1987. Часть 5
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1987. Часть 6
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1987. Часть 7
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1988. 1000-летие Крещения Руси
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1988. Портреты
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1988. Начало вывода советских войск из Афганистана
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1988. 4-я гвардейская танковая Кантемировская ордена Ленина, Краснознамённая дивизия имени Ю. В. Андропова
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1988. Спитакское землетрясение
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1988. Визит Рональда Рейгана в Москву. Часть 1
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1988. Визит Рональда Рейгана в Москву. Часть 2
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1988. Часть 1
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1988. Часть 2
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1988. Часть 3
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1988. Часть 4
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1988. Часть 5
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Похороны Андрея Сахарова
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Московский международный фестиваль мира
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Московский международный фестиваль мира. Вып.2
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Вооруженный конфликт в Нагорном Карабахе
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Вооруженный конфликт в Нагорном Карабахе. Вып.2
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Нахимовское военно-морское училище
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Военные училища
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. И всё заверте…
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. И всё заверте…Вып.2
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. «I Съезд народных депутатов СССР»
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. «Тбилисские события»
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Вывод советских танков из Будапешта, 25 апреля
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Дитер Болен в Москве
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Прибалтика перед расставанием. Часть 1
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Прибалтика перед расставанием. Часть 2
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Иван Ребров в Москве
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Сахалин и Курилы
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Визит М.С.Горбачева во Великобританию
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Принц Эдвард в Москве
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Афганистан во время выхода советских войск
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989-1991. Еврейская алия
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Часть 1
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Часть 2
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Часть 3
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Часть 4
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Часть 5
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Часть 6
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Часть 7
1985-1991. «Glasnost und Perestroika». 1989. Часть 8




































Источник: https://humus.livejournal.com/7327805.html

Записи на схожие темы
Чехословакия, 1968: за кулисами событий
... заламывающие руки в осуждении «оккупации» советскими войсками Чехословакии, всегда «забывают» указать, что и... наряду с 18 дивизиями советских войск в Чехословакию вошли 8 дивизий наших...в 1938 г. англосаксонский капитал выводил Гитлера к границам СССР, ...
О вводе советских войск в Прибалтику
...с политической карты мира исчезает Чехословакия, а уже 22 марта ...население, значительная часть которого встречала советские войска приветственными возгласами и цветами, вступило...] Как показали дальнейшие события, этот вывод «Таймс» был вполне справедлив —...
Правда о событиях в Чехословакии 1968 года
...комсомольскую печать: «Коммунистическую партию Чехословакии необходимо считать преступной организацией,...встали во главе колонны советских войск, которую обстреливали из ..., выдвигали два требования: вывод войск и освобождение главы коммунистической...
Как чехи вредили России за последние 100 лет
.... Сохранилось письмо будущего президента Чехословакии Эдварда Бенеша, в котором он...на постаменте. Как только советские войска ушли из Чехословакии, художник Давид Черны с... году Чехия праздновала 20-летие вывода советских войск. Танк привезли из музея, ...
Как Европа воевала „против” Гитлера. Чехословакия (3)
...Ужгородская операция Украинского фронта. Советские войска без серъезных боев в течение...подписанбыл двумя правовыми субъектами, Чехословакией и Советским Союзом, о судьбе третьего... национального банка.После распада Чехословакии золото, которое было возвращено...
Зарубежные клондайки России. Часть III
...нейтралов». К середине июня чехословаки контролировали Урал (Уфа-...увезенного легионерами «сибирского» золота Чехословакии «золото Колчака» переименовывается прессой ...где мы снимали кадры вывода советских войск из Чехословакии для документального телефильма, ...

