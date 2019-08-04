Главная » Видео, Вооруженные силы, История, Творчество

Клим Жуков о крестовых походах, часть 3: Крестоносное вооружение от доспеха к оружию

14:33. 4 августа 2019 Просмотров - 93 Нет комментариев Опубликовал:

Ждёшь новых лекций Клима Жукова? Поддержи проект!
https://oper.ru/donate/history

Список литературы
1. Blair, C. European Armour: circa 1066 to circa 1700 (2nd ed.). London: Batsford, 1972.
2. Nicolle D. Arms and Armour of the Crusading Era 1050 – 1350. London 1999
3. Nicolle D. Medieval Warfare Source Book. Warfare in Western Christendom. London 1995
4. Ashdown C.H. European Arms and Armor. NY. 1995
5. Kohlmorgen J. Der mittelalterliche Ritterschild. Wald-Michelbach, 2005
6. Oakeshott R.E. The Sword in the Age of Chivalry Boydell Press, 1964
7. Oakeshott R.E. Records of the Medieval Sword Boydell Press, 1991.
8. Noel, William and Daniel Weiss, eds. (2002), The Book of Kings: Art, War, and the Morgan Library’s Medieval Picture Bible (Baltimore: Walters Art Museum). [catalog of recent exhibition]

Аудиоверсия: https://oper.ru/video/audio/crusades3…

Сайт Тупичок Гоблина: https://oper.ru
Канал в Telegram: https://t.me/oper_goblin
Гоблин в Twitter: https://twitter.com/goblin_oper
Гоблин Вконтакте: https://vk.com/goblin
Гоблин в Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goblin_oper/
Гоблин в Facebook: https://goo.gl/GK13pD
Группа Вконтакте: https://vk.com/goblin_oper_ru

Источник: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKAQxmYkkPc

Оценка информации

GD Star Rating
loading...
Поделиться:

Записи на схожие темы
Разведопрос: Клим Жуков о брошюре "Учимся читать славянские рукописи"
...выпуски о различных книгах:Клим Жуков про книгу "Средневековый костюм... https://youtu.be/HL65PZjnESoКлим Жуков про мемуары Патрика Гордона...com/watch?v=PRg6m...Клим Жуков о книге про ... https://youtu.be/FPhb0fsOfKIКлим Жуков про книги Фернана Броделя...
Разведопрос: Клим Жуков про «Новую хронологию» академика Фоменко
...ru/video/audio/interview_...Клим Жуков про средневековое оружие: https...исторические сражения!1) Разведопрос: Клим Жуков про битву при Молодях:...watch?v=SJ4Rj...3) Клим Жуков про Грюнвальдскую битву: https...watch?v=EnARW...4) Клим Жуков про Раковорское побоище: ...
Разведопрос Клим Жуков про средневековое оружие
...исторический сражения!1) Разведопрос: Клим Жуков про битву при Молодях: https.../watch?v=SJ4Rj...3) Клим Жуков про Грюнвальдскую битву: https.../watch?v=EnARW...4) Клим Жуков про Раковорское побоище: https.../watch?v=kzprg...6) Клим Жуков про Ледовое побоище: https...
Разведопрос: Клим Жуков о русском военном деле в постмонгольский период
... лекций Клима Жукова? Поддержи проект!http://oper.ru/donate/historyКлим Жуков про...://youtu.be/t3A_yaw--0wКлим Жуков про монгольское нашествие на Русь...
Разведопрос: Клим Жуков про Раковорское побоище
...://oper.ru/video/audio/interview_... Клим Жуков про науку историю: https://www....com/watch?v=Qqk_l...Клим Жуков про Ледовое побоище: https://www...
Разведопрос: Клим Жуков про книгу "Славянские хроники"
Ждёшь новых лекций Клима Жукова? Поддержи проект!http://oper.... с историческими роликами Клима ЖУкова: http://bit.ly/1Wvmo3qКлим Жуков про различные...

Оставить комментарий

Вы вошли как Гость. Вы можете авторизоваться

Будте вежливы. Не ругайтесь. Оффтоп тоже не приветствуем. Спам убивается моментально.
Оставляя комментарий Вы соглашаетесь с правилами сайта.

(Обязательно)