Главная » Видео, Творчество

Осенняя природа #4

30 0

Съёмка от 1 октября 2024 года.

Тайминг:
00:00 Берёзы
09:58 Лестница
18:30 Дорога
27:13 Секретное озеро
33:28 Сиреневый луг
38:16 Зелёный луг

Музыка Suno.com:
1. Moonlit Symphony
2. Moonlight Serenade
3. Autumn Blues
4. Dance of the Last Rays
5. Melody of the Night
6. Amber Rain
7. Lost in Your Eyes
8. Golden Symphony
9. September Elegy
10. Midnight Reverie
11. Serenade of Stars
12. Whispers of the Autumn
13. Farewell Waltz of Leaves
14. Silent Reflections
15. Whisper of Fallen Leaves

Источник: https://rutube.ru/video/a87f978f71f9c1fd883cab85e3b7130b/
Оценка информации
Голосование
загрузка...
Поделиться:
Записи на схожие темы
Осенняя природа
Золотая осень. Видовой фильм (1982)
Таусень – день осеннего равноденствия. Время подводить итоги
Некоторые вопросы учения И. В. Мичурина о закономерностях живой природы
С праздником Радогощ! С праздником осеннего равноденствия!

Оставить комментарий

Вы вошли как Гость. Вы можете авторизоваться

Будте вежливы. Не ругайтесь. Оффтоп тоже не приветствуем. Спам убивается моментально.
Оставляя комментарий Вы соглашаетесь с правилами сайта.

(Обязательно)

Быстрый переход:

Информация о сайте

Ящик Пандоры — информационный сайт, на котором освещаются вопросы: науки, истории, религии, образования, культуры и политики.

Легенда гласит, что на сайте когда-то публиковались «тайные знания» – информация, которая долгое время была сокрыта, оставаясь лишь достоянием посвящённых. Ознакомившись с этой информацией, вы могли бы соприкоснуться с источником глубокой истины и взглянуть на мир другими глазами.
Однако в настоящее время, общеизвестно, что это только миф. Тем не менее ходят слухи, что «тайные знания» в той или иной форме публикуются на сайте, в потоке обычных новостей.
Вам предстоит открыть Ящик Пандоры и самостоятельно проверить, насколько легенда соответствует действительности.

Сайт может содержать контент, не предназначенный для лиц младше 18-ти лет. Прежде чем приступать к просмотру сайта, ознакомьтесь с разделами:

Со всеми вопросами и предложениями обращайтесь по почте info@pandoraopen.ru