The HU – Wolf Totem (Official Music Video)
Official music video for 'Wolf Totem' by The HU.
Stream or Buy the new album 'The Gereg' - https://thehu.ffm.to/thegereg
UK - CD / Double Vinyl Link - https://thehu.tmstor.es/
Follow The HU on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2EVknJQ
Follow The HU: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thehuofficial/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehuofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thehuofficial Website: https://www.thehuofficial.com/ #TheHU #WolfTotem #HunnuRock Management: Tuga Namgur - tuga@thepridemgmt.com Brandon Friesen - brandon@thepridemgmt.com
Tengeriin Gadas Film © 2018 Dashka Productions