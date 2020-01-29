Индейцы в Лаптях?! – Конечно Нет

Разбор заметки "Индейцы в лаптях" на Тартария Инфо. Автор: Sil2, источник https://www.tart-aria.info/indejtsy-v-laptyah/ Я могу ошибаться, что с первой экспедиции привезли туземца, т.к. подробная информация о туземцах на английском языке.

A true reporte of the laste voyage into the west and northwest regions &c., 1577: https://archive.org/details/cihm_14737/page/n5/mode/2up

De Martini Forbisseri Angli navigatione in regiones occidentis et septentrionis narratio historica: https://archive.org/details/demartiniforbiss00sett/page/n9/mode/2up

The Three Voyages of Martin Frobisher: https://books.google.ru/books?id=CjEMAAAAIAAJ&printsec=frontcover&hl=ru#v=onepage&q&f=false