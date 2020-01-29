Главная » История, Мировоззрение

Индейцы в Лаптях?! – Конечно Нет

09:46. 29 января 2020 150 просмотров Нет комментариев Опубликовал:

Разбор заметки "Индейцы в лаптях" на Тартария Инфо. Автор: Sil2, источник https://www.tart-aria.info/indejtsy-v-laptyah/ Я могу ошибаться, что с первой экспедиции привезли туземца, т.к. подробная информация о туземцах на английском языке.

A true reporte of the laste voyage into the west and northwest regions &c., 1577: https://archive.org/details/cihm_14737/page/n5/mode/2up

De Martini Forbisseri Angli navigatione in regiones occidentis et septentrionis narratio historica: https://archive.org/details/demartiniforbiss00sett/page/n9/mode/2up

The Three Voyages of Martin Frobisher: https://books.google.ru/books?id=CjEMAAAAIAAJ&printsec=frontcover&hl=ru#v=onepage&q&f=false

Метки: альтернативная история

Оценка информации

GD Star Rating
loading...
Поделиться:

Записи на схожие темы
Русские лапти
...(варадзи), индейцев Северной Америки и даже австралийских аборигенов.По названию лаптей - этой... было заготовить в огромном количестве.Конечно, лапти были менее долговечной обувью, чем...в Москву до полумиллиона пар лаптей.Сейчас лапти носят разве что участники...
Настоящие Белые МоГоЛо - Тартары
...Земле прошлого. Начнем мы конечно же со знаменитого Ченгис ...Миниатюра XVII века Куликовое поле: Конечно, рукописи где написано, что... в Аркаиме), а в конечном итоге названной Арабской. Именно ...Америке, а именно показаны ИНДЕЙЦЫ в ЛАПТЯХ, в Скифо-Татаро-Русских...
ФАКТУРА СОВЕТСКОГО НАСЛЕДИЯ
... русское начало только в лаптях, балалайках, кондовых избах ... на русских, как на индейцев, гуронов или чероки, которые...толпы оборванных мужиков в лаптях и белых войлочных колпачках....гуманностью и патриархальностью. Нас, конечно, Россия интересует в первую ...
Полное восстановление организма: ходим босиком и лечимся. Экскурс в историю, польза и вред
... современной минималистической обуви — мокасины. Индейцы пробегали в них огромные расстояния...денег, у вторых порвались последние лапти, у третьих сафьянные сапоги ... пользе, которую несет отсутствие обуви? Конечно знали.     Отличились китайцы. Их...

Оставить комментарий

Вы вошли как Гость. Вы можете авторизоваться

Будте вежливы. Не ругайтесь. Оффтоп тоже не приветствуем. Спам убивается моментально.
Оставляя комментарий Вы соглашаетесь с правилами сайта.

(Обязательно)