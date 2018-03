Цветы, игрушки и свечи: По всему миру люди идут к посольствам России из-за трагедии в Кемерово (ФОТО, ВИДЕО)

People all over the world bring flowers and toys to Russian embassies.

Photo and video courtesy of https://t.co/Rh357m48sd, https://t.co/mZmTBgqSBo, https://t.co/yr4XOYgUHq, https://t.co/Ib96zxVFJK, https://t.co/z8S2CP4LcF pic.twitter.com/SHHPP6YCfg